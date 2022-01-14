Support Local Businesses
Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one week ago, WYMT reported on a missing family in Perry County.

Thursday, Kentucky State Police troopers said volunteers with Vicco and Lotts Creek Fire and Rescue found human remains close to a creek bank in the Rowdy community.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 69-year-old Dale Williams..

Troopers said the search continues for his daughter, 43-year-old Misty D. Williams.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

Williams will be taken for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

