Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

MISSING: Woman and children last seen east of Colorado Springs reportedly ‘disappeared’ Jan. 8

Missing woman Tanya Bebb and her kids.
Missing woman Tanya Bebb and her kids.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman and two children.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out photos of Tanya Bebb along with her 2 boys, ages 3 and 10. According to authorities, they “disappeared” on Jan. 8 from an area east of Colorado Springs off N. Curtis Road near Highway 94.

She left a residence in a red-colored sedan with a Hispanic male reported to go by the name “Michael.” He is described as being dark skinned and having a goatee. She told her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend and has not been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 12..

Call 719-390-5555 with information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant

Latest News

Fezell Jones IV was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, intimidating a...
Hardin County man charged after allegedly holding woman hostage for 5 days
Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on Friday on reports...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, January 14, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, January 14, 2022
Victim recalls the moment he was hit by a vehicle, suspect never caught.
Preston Street hit-and-run victim speaks out on dangerous intersection
One of two men now accused of killing Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley had been...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges