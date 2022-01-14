New law provides Kentucky schools more remote learning days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation on Friday granting school districts in Kentucky 10 additional Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days.

Because COVID-19 can cause a large number of absences for students and staff in schools, Senate Bill 25 allows superintendents to assign up to 10 NTI days in those cases. However, those extra remote learning days can only be used on certain schools at a time, not the entire district.

Districts can still use up to 10 days of NTI on the entire district at a time per year.

On Jan. 5, the superintendent of Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, clarified that while he would not advocate for lawmakers to grant schools an unlimited number of NTI days, he would like to see an increase in the number of days built into the school year.

“There is a great fear for me that we will use our 10 NTI days and then come to a point where we cannot hold school effectively and not have the tools we need to make sure we continue safely in person school,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

