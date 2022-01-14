Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck on Newburg Road

(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A section of Newburg Road has been closed to traffic while Louisville Metro police conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck.

MetroSafe says the accident in the 3400 block of Newburg Road was reported at 7:04 a.m.

Details about the accident and the condition of the victim have not been released.

Newburg Road has been closed between Gardiner Lane and Bashford Manor Lane while the police investigation is taking place.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant
Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising...
Louisville kidney doctor’s tweet against anti-vaxxer’s urine COVID cure goes viral

Latest News

Shirley was shot and killed on Aug. 5 while working off-duty as a security guard at an auto lot.
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner
An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation...
300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes
Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony