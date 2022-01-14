Pedestrian struck on Newburg Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A section of Newburg Road has been closed to traffic while Louisville Metro police conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck.

MetroSafe says the accident in the 3400 block of Newburg Road was reported at 7:04 a.m.

Details about the accident and the condition of the victim have not been released.

Newburg Road has been closed between Gardiner Lane and Bashford Manor Lane while the police investigation is taking place.

This story will be updated.

