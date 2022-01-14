Support Local Businesses
Preston Street hit-and-run victim speaks out on dangerous intersection

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s still a hard reality for Jeff Jobson to wrap his mind around.

“That’s the thing that bothers me the most about this, not being injured but not having any concern for another human being,” Jobson said.

Back in November, a peaceful walk along Preston Street turned devastating for Jobson as a truck approached him near the intersection of Lynn Street.

“It was right on me, and I realized that guy did not see me... he’s not stopping,” Jobson said.

Jobson said the next thing he knew he was on the ground and the truck that hit him took off down the road.

“He wasn’t going that fast, but it still knocked me down. It still fractured my ankle,” Jobson said.

This incident is a long list of problems that have happened at the intersection just outside of Zanzabar, the bar’s co-owner Antz Wettig said.

“I don’t think it’s any particular person’s fault. It’s just confusing,” Wettig said.

For 13 years, Wettig has slowly been able to get the state and Metro government to add safety features.

After numerous calls and meetings, he was able to get crosswalks and a stop sign installed.

He did say those have helped with accidents at the intersection, but more can still be done.

“It’s like I said, light years away from where it used to be. I think it’s 75 percent there of being a safe little intersection,” Wettig said.

Wetting added that a stoplight could make the area as safe as it can be.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

