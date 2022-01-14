Support Local Businesses
Slavery origins documentary showing in Louisville ahead of MLK Day

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A variety of events are planned in the days leading up to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Jan. 17, including a special documentary screening on Saturday night.

In “Who We Are,” civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson makes his case to the American people, tracing racism in the United States from the first slave ships to the present day.

“America is having to look at issues of race dead in the eye, and once again, we are at a tipping point,” he says in the program.

The critically acclaimed documentary will be released in New York and Los Angeles this weekend. It will be shown in 250 AMC theaters across the country on Saturday, Jan. 15, including the AMC Stonybrook 20 on South Hurstbourne Parkway at 7 p.m.

A wider release is expected in the coming weeks.

Click here to purchase tickets for the AMC Stonybrook 20 showing.

