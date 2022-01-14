SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14

The snow chances will come in pieces the next few days. The Sunday piece is the “main” show but the track on that one is still wobbling. Still focusing more on our southern counties than around Louisville or Indiana. Make sure to check the latest forecast on the WAVE 3 Weather App.

SNOW BOARD

Saturday AM: Patchy light snow

Sunday: Snow south, set to monitor

Monday: Clipper light snow

