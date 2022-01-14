Suspect charged in shooting of 8-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a juvenile.

Louisville Metro police have charged Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment and gun possession by a felon.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Dana Drive at March Boulevard near Carl Court. LMPD say Billups was one of several people involved in a gun battle during which the boy was shot.

Court documents state that during the gun battle one of the others with Billups returned fire after being shot at. It was that bullet struck the boy who was on a playground some distance away.

before emergency crews arrived, a relative to the boy in his personal vehicle and headed toward a hospital downtown. Police were able to locate the boy and get EMS to the scene to provide treatment and transport. The boy underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Billups was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in jail arraignment court tomorrow.

