Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect charged in shooting of 8-year-old

Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old...
Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old boy on January 12, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a juvenile.

Louisville Metro police have charged Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment and gun possession by a felon.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Dana Drive at March Boulevard near Carl Court. LMPD say Billups was one of several people involved in a gun battle during which the boy was shot.

Court documents state that during the gun battle one of the others with Billups returned fire after being shot at. It was that bullet struck the boy who was on a playground some distance away.

before emergency crews arrived, a relative to the boy in his personal vehicle and headed toward a hospital downtown. Police were able to locate the boy and get EMS to the scene to provide treatment and transport. The boy underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Billups was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in jail arraignment court tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and...
Brandon Shirley: 2 charged in JCSO deputy’s shooting death; suspect previously charged with felony
A report that two people were in the Ohio River brought an emergency response from firefighters...
2 reported missing in Ohio River, search underway
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/13
Donald Anthony Simonton, 68, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested for firing at federal agents serving warrant
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner

Latest News

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Bond denied for suspect in Guttierez case
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a cloudy day as seen from the Campbellsville...
FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with light snow possible near sunrise
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10AM Update
Louisville Metro police blocked a section of Newburg Road after a pedestrian was struck on the...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Newburg Road