Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges

Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury for Shirley’s death(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men now accused of killing Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley had been arrested more than two dozen times, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered.

On Thursday, LMPD Chief Erika Shields announced the indictments of Jesse Johnson, 28 and Marquis Mitchell, 18 by the department’s Public Integrity Unit.

While no details of the investigation or motive were revealed, WAVE 3 News did learn more about the suspect.

Records in Indiana show 30 criminal citations and arrests, including nine felonies. The charges include trafficking, possession of meth, possession of narcotics, auto theft and escaping home incarceration.

There was also four charges for fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

Johnson has a series of mugshots from Clark, Floyd and Harrison Counties.

The arrests date back to 2012, and include a new arrest almost every year since.

In September, just a couple of weeks after Shirley’s death on August 5, Johnson was charged with robbery in Jefferson County.

Johnson was already in jail when he was indicted on Shirley’s murder Wednesday and had five pending cases.

While at LMDC, he was also charged with assault after officers said he filled a sock full of dominos and attacked another inmate.

Mitchell had no prior criminal history until he was charged with Shirley’s murder.

Both men were given $500,000 bonds.

