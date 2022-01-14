Van Lith, Kiana Smith score 20 each as #3 UofL women beat Syracuse 84-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 20 points as #3 UofL pulled away in the final five minutes for an 84-71 win over Syracuse on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

The Orange (8-8, 1-5 ACC) made it interesting against a Cards team riding a 13 game winning streak, but coming off a COVID pause.

UofL led just 65-64 when Van Lith drained a three-pointer with 4:56 left.

“Defensively we looked like a team that was just coming off a COVID pause,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “We did not practice on Friday. We did not practice Saturday, we didn’t practice Sunday.”

Emily Englster, who transferred from Syracuse before this season, scored 15 points, pulled down 8 rebounds and dished out 5 assists.

Olivia Cochran finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cards (14-1, 4-0 ACC) take their 14-game winning streak on the road on Sunday at Boston College. That one tips off at 12 p.m.

