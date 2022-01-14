WAVE names Jenelle Shriner news director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jenelle Shriner has been named news director of WAVE, bringing her 20 years of television news experience to the Derby City area after a two-year stint at Gray Television sister station KOLD in Tucson, Ariz.

Prior to moving to Tucson, the Asheville, N.C. native was the news director at KPLC in Lake Charles, La. Shriner began her career at WTVD in Raleigh and has also worked in Seattle, Fort Myers, Fla., Houston, and Austin.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Shriner has received national recognition for her work as an Emmy-winning producer.

Shriner said joining WAVE’s team in Kentucky is an honor.

“WAVE has a long-standing reputation of excellence, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team,” she said. “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, and during this pandemic local news is more important than ever. I look forward to providing quality news our audience needs to stay safe and be informed.”

