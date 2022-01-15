Support Local Businesses
Bond set for suspect in shooting of eight-year-old

Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old...
Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old boy on January 12, 2022.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge confirmed the bond is set at $100,000 on Monday for the man accused of shooting an eight-year-old.

Louisville Metro police have charged Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment and gun possession by a felon.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on Dana Drive at March Boulevard near Carl Court. LMPD said Billups was one of several people involved in a gun battle during which a boy was shot in the crossfire.

Court documents state that during the gun battle one of the others with Billups returned fire after being shot at. It was that bullet struck the boy who was on a playground some distance away.

In court Saturday the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office said the child is still in the hospital recovering after undergoing surgery.

A not guilty plea was entered, and Billups attorney asked the judge if his client could be released to home incarceration.

A judge denied the requested based on Billups’s convicted criminal past.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

