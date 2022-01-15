Support Local Businesses
CORONER: Man identified after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt, Olivia Russell and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner identified 50-year-old Jacob Erwin as the man shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

When police arrived, they found Erwin inside of a building, who had been shot multiple times.

Mitchell confirmed Erwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allysa Jacob said Erwin was her uncle, and that he was barber and had no enemies.

She said she was shocked to get the call.

“Just hold your family tight, love your loved ones,” she said, while crying. “You never know when it’s the last time. And I wasn’t able to tell him before he left here. That’s why I say hold your family tight. Just love one another. Just stop so much violence, just stop.”

She’s begging for people to come forward with information.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

