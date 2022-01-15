Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CORONER: Man killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man found shot and killed Saturday morning as 43-year-old Terry Williams.

The Louisville Metro Police Department was called to the 3800 block of River Park Drive around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Williams, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD officers say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with light snow possible near sunrise
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Police arrested Mikhail Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65
Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges

Latest News

A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East...
Teenager injured after shooting in Smoketown neighborhood
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with light snow possible near sunrise
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Okolona
Police lights
Louisville Police investigating after 3 men found shot
Emily and Christopher Crase
Two endangered Pigeon Forge children found safe