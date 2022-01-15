Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for two Pigeon Forge children

Emily Crase, 12, and Cristopher Crase, 16, were last seen driving in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van.
Emily and Christopher Crase
Emily and Christopher Crase(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.

Emily Crase, 12, and Cristopher Crase, 16, were last seen driving in a dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC393 in Washington County at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Pigeon Forge Police Department said that the van belonged to their grandmother and they had taken it without permission.

Emily is four-foot-tall, weighs 100 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, white Champion hoodies and black Nike slides, police said.

Christopher is five-foot-tall, weighs 140 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red zip-up jacket and black Nike slides.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase or the van they have been traveling in, please call PFPD at 865-453-9063 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stock Chrysler Town and Country van
Stock Chrysler Town and Country van(TBI)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police blocked a section of Newburg Road after a pedestrian was struck on the...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Newburg Road
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Pulaski Co. community mourns loss of first grade teacher who died of COVID-19
Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges

Latest News

Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93
Generic graphic of police lights
LMPD investigating deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood
WAVE 3 News - Friday night, January 14, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Friday night, January 14, 2022
Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on Friday on reports...
Man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood