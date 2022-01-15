Hardin County man charged after allegedly holding woman hostage for 5 days

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a Radcliff man after he allegedly held a woman hostage for days and threatened her not to leave.

Fezell Jones IV was arrested and charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, intimidating a participant in the legal process, terroristic threatening and stalking.

Documents revealed the incident occurred between Sept. 22 and 26. Jones is said to have threatened and intimidated the woman and refusing her to leave.

Police said Jones made her go with him everywhere he went and also made her go to sleep when he did in order to control her whereabouts and movement.

Jones is also said to have grabbed the victim’s hair and made her beg for her life while holding a knife to her neck. Police said the woman had cuts in her hands and had defensive wounds from the knife.

The woman also had lacerations to her neck from the knife, police said.

Police said the woman was able to escape and alert authorities on Sept. 26. A warrant was then issued for Jones’ arrest.

In court Friday, Jones was placed on $10,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Jan. 21.

