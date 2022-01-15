Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a South Carolina truck driver on Friday morning after driving nearly three times over the legal limit.

Around noon on Friday, ISP officers were informed that a semi truck pulling a trailer was driving erratically on I-65 South in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties, according to a release.

Troopers located the vehicle and pulled over the driver near the 54-mile marker, just north of Seymour, in Jackson County.

ISP said the driver, 62-year-old Mikhail Popov from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, showed signs of intoxication during the traffic stop.

Popov was sent to the Seymour Police Department where he took a breathalyzer test. Officials said Popov’s blood-alcohol content was .225%. The legal limit is .08%.

Police arrested Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating with a BAC of .15% or greater.

Popov was booked in Jackson County Jail and currently awaits his next trial date.

