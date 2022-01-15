Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.
According to UK, legendary head coach Joe B. Hall died Saturday morning.
Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearences including a national championship in 1978.
Following his retirement from UK, Hall remained a staple in Lexington until his death.
Current Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a series of tweets commemorating Hall.
Calipari also tweeted that he saw Hall on Friday, even inviting him to be the ‘Y’ at the Tennessee game. He went on to say Hall told him he would be there if he could.
The Wildcats are set to take the floor against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
