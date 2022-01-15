Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD investigating deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department was called to the 3800 block of River Park Drive around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD officers say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police blocked a section of Newburg Road after a pedestrian was struck on the...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Newburg Road
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Pulaski Co. community mourns loss of first grade teacher who died of COVID-19
Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old...
Suspect charged in shooting of 8-year-old
Jack Harlow and Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon
Jack Harlow added to family of shooting victim’s lawsuit against nightclub owner

Latest News

Inside the Cards 2021-2022
WAVE 3 News - Friday night, January 14, 2022
WAVE 3 News - Friday night, January 14, 2022
Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on Friday on reports...
Man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day