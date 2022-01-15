LMPD investigating deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department was called to the 3800 block of River Park Drive around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD officers say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

