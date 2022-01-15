LMPD: Man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a man inside of a building who had been shot.

Mitchell confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

