Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Consumer Products will lay off 501 employees.

The company filed a letter on January 10 notifying the Kentucky Career Center.

They said they expect all layoffs in Mayfield to be permanent.

The plant, a candle factory, was located on Industrial Drive in Mayfield. Eight people died when it collapsed during a tornado on December 10.

Multiple employees of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory filed a lawsuit against the company.

While many employees are being offered a transfer to a Hickory Point facility, according to the letter, there is not enough room for the entire operation to move, and not all employees will be able to transition to that plant.

