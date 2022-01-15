Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government has rescinded an image posted on an employee page that advertised practicing “civil disobedience” on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the Human Relations Commission.

Before it was removed from the website, the image encouraged Metro employees to celebrate the holiday by serving the community, celebrating diversity, fighting inequality and promoting education, in addition to the illegal act of practicing “civil disobedience.”

Under the Kentucky Revised Statutes, civil disobedience is a law-breaking offense that is prosecutable.

Jessica Wethington, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s office, said the image has been removed and revised with new information.

No details were given as to how long the image was posted or who posted the image to the website.

