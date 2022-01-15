Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pence family bunny Marlon Bundo dies

The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media...
The Pence family and pet Marlon Bundo. The rabbit died on Saturday, according to a social media post by Pence's daughter.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marlon Bundo, the beloved pet rabbit of former Vice President Mike Pence’s family, has died.

Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter, made the announcement on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Rest in sweet peace, little bunny.”

The Pence family pet made the unusual journey from Craigslist to the Naval Observatory, inspiring multiple children’s books.

The books were written by Charlotte Pence, the vice president’s daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence.

All proceeds went to charity, and there was also even a parody book by John Oliver that also became a hit.

Pundits nicknamed the rabbit “BOTUS” for Bunny of the United States.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police blocked a section of Newburg Road after a pedestrian was struck on the...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Newburg Road
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14
Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Multiple rounds of light snow this weekend

Latest News

Dewann Lamont Billups, 22, of Louisville, is facing charges in the shooting of an 8-year-old...
Bond set for suspect in shooting of eight-year-old
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Stores across the country are struggling to re-stock shelves after basic goods like bread,...
Groceries continue their struggle to restock empty shelves
Troy Rebarchek from Independence sets two tangled bucks free
WATCH: Man cuts antlers, sets tangled bucks free in viral video
The South is facing a winter storm.
Severe winter storm affecting 65M+ Americans