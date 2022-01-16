18th Ranked Cats Blowout #22 Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Just winning would have been fitting enough to honor the passing of a Kentucky coaching great.

The No. 18 Wildcats took that objective a step further, doing it convincingly with near-perfect offense thanks to a defense that created plenty of easy chances.

Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.

Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense against their border rivals.

Kentucky then unleashed its most energetic performance this season before its biggest crowd in a while, an effort helped by the return of point guard Wheeler from a neck injury. The Wildcats made their first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with their 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).

“We wanted to win, and it’s a ranked opponent,” Calipari said. “I told them we got a ways to go but this was a step and look, I thought Tennessee played well offensively. They did some good stuff.

“But we were so good offensively, passing it, extra plays. They stretched out their defense and we’re a driving, shoot (a) floater kind of team. That’s what we are, and it kind of worked in our favor.”

Especially for Washington, who scored Kentucky’s first basket to jump start a 14-5 lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, topping his previous high of 20 points last matched against Western Kentucky on Dec. 22.

Kentucky teammates followed Washington’s lead, with all but one player shooting 50% or better from the field.

“We really just can’t rely on Oscar (Tshiebwe) all the time to try to carry us all the time in big games,” Washington said in reference to Kentucky’s top scorer and rebounder. “A lot of other guys, we’ve got to step up as a whole. We all pinpoint that, and I think that helped us today. We all stepped up and executed.”

Kentucky’s accuracy held up for nearly 30 minutes before cooling off slightly and finishing 38 of 56 from the field. Kentucky also went 20 for 21 from the foul line to end a two-game home slide against the Volunteers (11-5, 2-3).

