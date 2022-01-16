20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner identified 20-year-old Terry Christopher Jones Jr. as the man who was shot in the Okolona neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning that Jones died at the UofL hospital.

The call originally came in around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way.

Police said they were originally unable to locate the victim but found later found Jones shot in the 3500 block of Olive Road. They believe he was the victim from the original call.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.