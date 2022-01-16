Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner identified 20-year-old Terry Christopher Jones Jr. as the man who was shot in the Okolona neighborhood Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning that Jones died at the UofL hospital.

The call originally came in around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way.

Police said they were originally unable to locate the victim but found later found Jones shot in the 3500 block of Olive Road. They believe he was the victim from the original call.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Wintry Mix Ending Tonight
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Police arrested Mikhail Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65
Generic graphic of police lights
CORONER: Man killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

Latest News

Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Omicron variant sending unvaccinated, younger population to hospital
Expos return to Louisville.
Louisville conventions and trade shows off to strong start
Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
He adds that certain medication can also help decrease weight, as well as lifestyle changes.
Doctors sound the alarm about diabetes