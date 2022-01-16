Support Local Businesses
Cards Fall at Pittsburgh for Third Straight Loss

Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 20 points and John Hugley added 19 and Pittsburgh won for the second time in three games with a 65-53 win over Louisville on Saturday.

Burton and Hugley each collared eight rebounds and Mouhamadou Gueye and Femi Odukale both scored 10.

El Ellis made 2 of 3 foul shots with 7:37 left before halftime for a 22-17 Louisville lead. Pitt responded by outscoring the Cardinals 11-2 to go up 28-24 and never trailed again. The Cardinals missed 10 of 11 from the floor, including a dunk, heading into the break.

Dre Davis’ layup with 14:40 left put Louisville ahead by four, but an 18-6 spurt over the next 7 1/2 minutes gave Pitt is largest lead at 54-38 when Burton hit a jumper.

Despite shooting 4 for 18 from 3-point range, the Panthers found better results inside the arc shooting 20 for 37 (54%).

Malik Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Louisville and Ellis and Noah Locke scored 10 apiece. Louisville missed 38 of 57 shot attempts.

Louisville beat the Panthers (7-10, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) 75-72 on Jan. 5., but the Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) have lost three straight since.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host Boston College on Wednesday while Pitt hosts Virginia, also on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

