Doctors sound the alarm about diabetes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - More than 34-million Americans have diabetes, most of whom suffer from type two, which is largely diet-related.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in diabetes,” Dr. Joshua Joseph, Assistant Professor at Ohio State University College of Medicine said.

However, fewer than one in five adults suffering from this disease are doing what needs to be done to care for their heart, according to a statement published in the Journal Circulation.

“When individuals are kind of working alongside us really in a team based way with specific targets and specific goals, they’re able to achieve those goals much better,” Joseph said.

Joseph said when caring for your heart, those with type two diabetes should talk to a doctor about medication, and whether it’s effective in lowering risk of heart disease.

People should also work to control their blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and avoid smoking.

He adds that certain medication can also help decrease weight, as well as lifestyle changes.

”Ensuring that they are really focusing on physical activity, eating a diet that’s going to help with the diabetes and not kind of worsen the diabetes,” Joseph said.

He explained that many Americans also struggle because of social factors, and that there needs to be more of a focus on making a healthier lifestyle easier for all.

“We all know that if you live in an environment where there’s no fresh foods or just maybe fast food restaurants, eating healthy is much more difficult,” Joseph said.

The CDC said childhood obesity rates are rising too, and so are the rates of children with type two diabetes.

Ways to lower risk include drinking more water and less sugary drinks, eating more fruits and veggies, making favorite foods healthier, and making physical activity more fun.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.