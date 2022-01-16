Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with light snow possible near sunrise

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Today (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather Advisory: Shelby, Spencer, Nelson, Anderson, Franklin, Hart & Larue Counties
  • Winter Storm Warning: Adair County
  • ALERT DAY: Significant snowfall and a glaze of ice for southeastern and south-central KY.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY for areas south and east of Louisville. In the city a minor snow accumulation at best can be expected with a chance of rain and snow. Accumulating snow likely in south-central and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures hold in the 30s for daytime highs.

ALERT DAY for areas south and east of Louisville. Precipitation tapers off during the evening. Lows in the 20s. A few slick spots in areas that pick up precipitation.

Light snow will be possible Monday morning as a clipper system quickly moves through the area. Slick spots will be possible, especially for those traveling early. Some areas could see up to an inch of additional snowfall.

Flurries will be possible early on Monday night with clearing skies overall taking place.

Minor to no snowfall accumulation is likely across Louisville and into southern Indiana on Sunday. Just to our south and east, significant snow accumulation is likely (6-8″) along with a good chance of a glazing of ice. Predawn tomorrow, a clipper will move through bringing another round of light snow showers that could create slick spots on roadways all across WAVE Country. Additional accumulations look to amount to an inch or less.

