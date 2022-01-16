FORECAST: Wintry Mix Ending Tonight

ALERT DAYS

Today (1/16/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter precipitation moves out tonight

Chance of light snow tomorrow morning

Slick roads through Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY for areas south and east of Louisville continues for Sunday night.

Wintry mix and snow will taper off during the evening. Lows in the 20s. A few slick spots in areas that pick up precipitation.

Light snow in the morning will be possible on Monday as a clipper system quickly moves through the area. Slick spots will be possible, especially for those traveling early.

Some areas could see a dusting or additional light coating of snow. Clouds begin to break apart Monday night with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures in the 20s.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

We will be monitoring our next system that could bring another round of rain and snow on Wednesday.

