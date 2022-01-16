LMPD investigating a string of shootings from Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East Jacob Street.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find a victim, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Not long after, officers received a call about a 17-year-old in the 700 block of South Jackson Street who had been shot. Officials found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the hand, Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed the teenager was the victim from the East Jacob Street location. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD officers are investigating. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This was one of four shootings that were investigated by LMPD Saturday night. One shooting occurred in the Okolona neighborhood, another on Brownsboro Road at Reservoir Avenue, and one in Douglass Hills.

Anyone with information regarding Smoketown case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.