LMPD: One man taken to the hospital after shooting in Okolona

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department says one person was shot in Okolona Saturday night.

The call originally came in around 9:15 for a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way.

Police say they were originally unable to locate the victim but found later found a man shot in the 3500 block of Olive Road. They believe he is the victim from the original call.

He was taken to UofL Hospital. Police could not give any specific information about his condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

