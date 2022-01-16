Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Douglass Hills

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the call around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman shot...
Louisville Metro police officers responded to the call around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman shot when they arrived at the scene.(WBTV File)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the 200 block of La Fontenay Ct. Saturday night.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the call around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman shot when they arrived at the scene. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-serious injuries, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or utilize the online crime tip portal.

