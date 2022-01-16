Louisville conventions and trade shows off to strong start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a glimmer of business back to usual, as crowds of people returned to a more than 20-year tradition of attending the Louisville Build Renovate and Landscape Expo.

“It is nice to be back out and get face to face with people,” Michael Tubbs of Ever Clean said.

Ever Clean is a local gutter company. Tubbs said conventions like the expo drive relationships and business for his company.

“It allows them put a face with the business. I’m normally the one that goes out and does the estimating in their homes,” Tubbs said.

“It gives a certain sense of security and comfort to meet the people who are going to come to your home and work inside of your home,” Tammie Scott the show’s manager said.

Scott added even though the pandemic brought some industries to a crawl, the home remodeling business continued to boom.

There has been a marked increase. Plus, people weren’t vacationing and traveling so they shifted their budgets and put it in their homes,” Scott said.

She added she’s pleased with this year’s turnout and is glad people are back out and engaging once again.

This is just one of many events and conventions that will be housed at the Exposition center or Convention Center this year.

Louisville Tourism says upcoming shows and events will garner more than 800 thousand visitors to Louisville and make and estimated 165-million-dollar impact to the local economy.

