Louisville Police investigating after 3 men found shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to Brownsboro Road at Reservoir Avenue. They found three men that had been shot.

The victims were all taken to UofL hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

