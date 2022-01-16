Male Beats Butler to Win LIT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We had a battle of two traditional rivals as Butler took on Male in the LIT Final. The Bears upset the Bulldogs back on December 10th, but that wouldn’t be the case on Saturday as Male rolls 96-84.

University of Louisville commit, Kaleb Glenn scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while junior point guard, Jack Edelen led the way with 28 points in the victory. Demetrius White also scored 23 points. Edelen’s younger brother Cole, an eight grader, chipped in nine points.

Male improves to 13-3 on the season. Butler falls to 12-7.

