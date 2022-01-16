Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Male Beats Butler to Win LIT

Bulldogs celebrate the 2022 LIT Championship
Bulldogs celebrate the 2022 LIT Championship(@MaleBulldogs (Twitter))
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We had a battle of two traditional rivals as Butler took on Male in the LIT Final. The Bears upset the Bulldogs back on December 10th, but that wouldn’t be the case on Saturday as Male rolls 96-84.

University of Louisville commit, Kaleb Glenn scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while junior point guard, Jack Edelen led the way with 28 points in the victory. Demetrius White also scored 23 points. Edelen’s younger brother Cole, an eight grader, chipped in nine points.

Male improves to 13-3 on the season. Butler falls to 12-7.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Police arrested Mikhail Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Sunday Snow for Some
Jesse Johnson (pictured), 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were indicted on murder charges by a...
Suspect in JCSO Deputy Shirley’s shooting had nine prior felony charges
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees

Latest News

Scotty Davenport (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bellarmine Passes First Conference Road Test
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Cards Fall at Pittsburgh for Third Straight Loss
TyTy Washington lead UK to blowout win over Tennessee
18th Ranked Cats Blowout #22 Tennessee
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game...
Bengals Win First Playoff Game in 31 Years