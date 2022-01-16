Support Local Businesses
Part I of fourth and final season of 'Ozark' premieres Friday

By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday.

Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the fictional show is based on the Byrde family’s experiences in the Missouri Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.

The series involves money laundering and drug cartel-based drama. The Byrde family moves from Chicago to a small town in the Missouri Ozarks to escape problems, but the series gets more intense each season. The third-season finale offers new insight into the relationship between the Byrde family and drug kingpin Omar Navarro, setting the stage for the next set of episodes.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement via Variety. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said via Variety. “I’m excited to end with a bang.”

Netflix released the following trailer earlier this month to prepare fans for the fourth and final season.

