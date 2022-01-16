Support Local Businesses
Teenager injured after shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East...
A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East Jacob Street.(Phil Anderson)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East Jacob Street.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find a victim, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Not long after, officers received a call about a 17-year-old in the 700 block of South Jackson Street who had been shot. Officials found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the hand, Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed the teenager was the victim from the East Jacob Street location. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD officers are investigating. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This was one of three shootings that were investigated by LMPD Saturday night. Another shooting occurred in the Okolona neighborhood, and another on Brownsboro Road at Reservoir Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Smoketown case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

