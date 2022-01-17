Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Campbellsville police arrested a man on Sunday, after another man was shot and killed.
Officers responded to a location on North Jackson Street in Campbellsville around 12:22 p.m., after they received a call regarding a possible domestic violation.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Justin George had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, officials arrested 27-year-old Joseph Blake Roberts and he was charged with murder.
