Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead

Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.(Taylor County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Campbellsville police arrested a man on Sunday, after another man was shot and killed.

Officers responded to a location on North Jackson Street in Campbellsville around 12:22 p.m., after they received a call regarding a possible domestic violation.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Justin George had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, officials arrested 27-year-old Joseph Blake Roberts and he was charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

