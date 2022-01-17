Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Campbellsville police arrested a man on Sunday, after another man was shot and killed.

Officers responded to a location on North Jackson Street in Campbellsville around 12:22 p.m., after they received a call regarding a possible domestic violation.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Justin George had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, officials arrested 27-year-old Joseph Blake Roberts and he was charged with murder.

