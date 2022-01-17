Family remembers mother of five shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With tears in her eyes and her daughter’s bracelet hugging her wrist, Jacqueline Smith tries to find the words to express how she feels.

“You could never imagine yourself in this position,” Smith said. “Nobody should be thinking this way.”

For the past two weeks, Smith has been thinking about what happened to her daughter, Jakia Holt, while also thinking about how to move her family forward.

“[It was] unimaginable, because she was a giver,” Smith said. “She’d give you the shirt off her back. If it was the last she had, she would do that. It’s just unbelievable...for all of us.”

Holt, 36, was shot in the 4200 block of Northwestern Parkway, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

On Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a vehicle collision at the intersection of North 38th Street and Bank Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found a woman passenger inside of the vehicle who had been shot. Police were told the male driver had also been shot, but left the vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Smith told WAVE 3 News her daughter had five kids and was five-months pregnant with her sixth when she was shot.

Holt was rushed to UofL Hospital, where she stayed for five days before she and her unborn baby died.

“To believe that there’s a possibility that she would make it, I think that a lot of families, that’s what they do,” Smith said. “They believe that maybe they have just an inkling of hope that, ‘she going to make it,’ because that was my thought process.”

According to community activist Christopher 2X, in the first 16 days of 2022, there have been 11 homicides and 30 total shootings in Louisville.

“Again, I never thought I would be in this place,” Smith said. “And I’ve seen it happen to other people, but you can truly never know how it feels until you have to go through it, truly, to experience that.”

Smith said she would like to do something to keep Holt’s memory alive.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family pay for Holt’s funeral.

Ellis said LMPD’s investigation remains open and active. As of now, the department does not have any suspects.

