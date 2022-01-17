FORECAST: Cloudy, cold, breezy start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

TRAVEL HAZARDS: Slick roads are possible this morning, especially in places that saw significant snowfall

RAIN/SNOW CHANCE: A cold front brings our next chance on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beware of slick roads as you travel this morning, especially in areas that saw significant snowfall yesterday. Cloudy skies hold on through the afternoon. Highs only warm into the low to mid-30s this afternoon as winds gust to near 25 MPH.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures slide into the 20s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Clouds begin to increase tomorrow night with milder lows in the 30s ahead of our next system.

Wednesday will be another mild day with highs in the 40s. Rain showers push into the region Wednesday morning, switching to snow Wednesday evening. The rest of the work week looks dry with sub-freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.