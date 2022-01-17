FORECAST: Light morning snow gives way to cloudy MLK Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for most locations until 8 AM

TRAVEL HAZARDS: Slick roads are possible this morning, especially in places that saw significant snowfall

LIGHT SNOW: Ends in most locations before sunrise

RAIN/SNOW CHANCE: A cold front brings our next chance on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers end before sunrise, leaving behind cloudy skies. Beware of slick roads as you travel this morning, especially in areas that saw significant snowfall yesterday. Temperatures only warm into the 30s this afternoon as winds gust to near 25 MPH.

Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Clouds begin to increase tomorrow night with milder lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will be another mild day with highs in the 40s. Rain showers push into the region as early as Wednesday morning, potentially switching to snow Wednesday evening. The rest of the workweek looks dry with sub-freezing temperatures.

