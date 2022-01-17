Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Light morning snow gives way to cloudy MLK Day

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: for most locations until 8 AM
  • TRAVEL HAZARDS: Slick roads are possible this morning, especially in places that saw significant snowfall
  • LIGHT SNOW: Ends in most locations before sunrise
  • RAIN/SNOW CHANCE: A cold front brings our next chance on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers end before sunrise, leaving behind cloudy skies. Beware of slick roads as you travel this morning, especially in areas that saw significant snowfall yesterday. Temperatures only warm into the 30s this afternoon as winds gust to near 25 MPH.

Clouds decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Clouds begin to increase tomorrow night with milder lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will be another mild day with highs in the 40s. Rain showers push into the region as early as Wednesday morning, potentially switching to snow Wednesday evening. The rest of the workweek looks dry with sub-freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Martin Luther King Jr. Day forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday morning, January 17, 2022

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
Police lights
Louisville Police investigating after 3 men found shot
A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East...
LMPD investigating a string of shootings from Saturday
Louisville Metro police officers responded to the call around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman shot...
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Douglass Hills

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Martin Luther King Jr. Day forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday morning, January 17, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 4AM Update
An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation...
300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes