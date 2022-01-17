Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development

We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off Winchester Road near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington building with a lot of history will soon be no more.

We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off Winchester Road near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd.

PVA records show it was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm and was owned by the Maddens for years. Its current owners now say it will be torn down to make way for new development.

If walls could talk, Meadowcrest would certainly have some stories.

“I guess I want people to one day think, when they see the neighborhood, or whatever goes in there, whatever development, to know that there was once something else there,” architectural historian Janie-Rice Brother said.

For nigh on a century, the 7,500-square-foot mansion has stood there watching as Lexington grew up around it.

PVA records show the mansion sits on 86 acres, valued at $2.6 million—prime property in the Hamburg area.

Cowgill’s plans for it say the land could have a variety of uses, such as residential, medical, manufacturing and restaurants.

“I think that knowing where we come from helps us figure out where we’re going, and hopefully to get there in the best manner possible,” Brother said.

“Wrecking Ball Watch” reads the headline on Gardens to Gables, a blog run by an architectural historian. Her post that delves into the history of Meadowcrest has drawn attention to its fate.

In recent years, the home largely sat silent. But not in 2017 when filmmakers used it to shoot a horror movie. Since then, the future has been uncertain.

“It’s sort of a really sad final chapter to an overall sad story of that particular building. I’m probably sadder for what it means to the U.S. 60 corridor as you move east toward Clark County,” Brother said.

We’ve reached out to Cowgill for more details about their plans for the property. We did not hear back, though many offices are closed Monday. But the company’s webpage for the project said they are working through the necessary approvals and expect to break ground within a year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
The child injured in the Seneca Park slingshot attack will require several “extensive”...
Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020...
Jury selection set to begin for officer facing charges from night of Breonna Taylor’s death
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer today; Rain to snow Wednesday
Here's your forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 18, 2022