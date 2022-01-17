Support Local Businesses
JCPS extends NTI days for the upcoming week amid COVID surge

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a letter to families, Jefferson County Public Schools have made the decision to extend Non-Traditional Instruction starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, Jan. 21.

JCPS made a decision last week to shift to online NTI due amid the latest COVID surge that resulted in mass absences among staff and students. The amount of COVID-related absences ultimately interfered with the the schools’ ability to safely operate, causing a staffing shortage.

COVID numbers among students and staff continue to be monitored.

“We reviewed the data as recently as this morning and have determined that we do not have enough staff to safely return to school, at this time. As of 2:15 p.m. today, we had 692 staff in isolation/quarantine, about 30 more than last Sunday. This does not include staff who have approved absences for other reasons,” the letter said.

The data led to the decision that students will not be returning to in person learning this week, and NTI will be extended for the next four days.

By extending remote learning days for the week, JCPS is hoping this will allow staff to get better in time for students to return in person next week.

“JCPS will also be continuing its curbside meal pick-ups at more than 100 schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Each day, families can pick up two days worth of breakfasts and lunches for each JCPS student in their household. Last week, more than 75,000 meals were distributed,” the letter said.

All staff are encouraged to continue to report to their work location unless they are isolating for COVID, quarantining from exposure, or are on other approved leave, according to the letter.

JCPS said they hope to return to in-person instruction by Jan. 24, and are working to use the six remaining NTI days strategically.

