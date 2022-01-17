Man injured in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Mix Ave around 10:30 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

