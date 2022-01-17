Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood

(WBRC Fox6 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Sunday,

LMPD officers responded to the 4000 block of Taylor Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times, Mitchell said.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what officials believe are non-serious injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Wintry Mix Ending Tonight
The image was posted as a virtual flyer on an internal Metro government employee website by the...
Metro government retracts employee flyer suggesting ‘civil disobedience’ on MLK Day
Police arrested Mikhail Popov with preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Indiana police arrest intoxicated semi driver on I-65
Generic graphic of police lights
CORONER: Man killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Omicron variant sending unvaccinated, younger population to hospital
Expos return to Louisville.
Louisville conventions and trade shows off to strong start
Tyler Henderson turned himself in Sunday following a six day manhunt in South Georgia.
Fugitive Tyler Henderson caught by law enforcement
He adds that certain medication can also help decrease weight, as well as lifestyle changes.
Doctors sound the alarm about diabetes