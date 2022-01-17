Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Sunday,

LMPD officers responded to the 4000 block of Taylor Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times, Mitchell said.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what officials believe are non-serious injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

