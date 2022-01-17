Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
Police lights
Louisville Police investigating after 3 men found shot
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Cloudy, cold, breezy start to the week
Louisville Metro police officers responded to the call around 11:45 p.m. and found a woman shot...
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Douglass Hills
A teenager was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in the 500 block of East...
LMPD investigating a string of shootings from Saturday

Latest News

A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
Man injured in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley tests positive for COVID-19