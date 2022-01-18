$500,000 bond stays for suspect in Deputy Brandon Shirley’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the suspects in the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

An indictment against Jesse Johnson, 28, was handed down on Jan. 12 by a grand jury for complicity to murder alongside Marquis Mitchell, 18.

Shirley, 26, was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership in his unmarked car. He died later in the hospital.

Johnson pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 26.

The suspect, who had been in jail following Shirley’s shooting, was arrested on Sept. 10 for robbery. While in jail, he was charged once more for assaulting another inmate at the LMDC with a domino-filled sock, causing a “large laceration.”

A slew of other crimes are also pending against Johnson, including drug possession, trafficking, and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.