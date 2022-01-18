7 UPS employees face organized crime charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven UPS employees have been charged with being involved in organized crime and concealing jewelry boxes during their shifts.

According to court documents, an investigation was launched on Jan. 3 following suspicions that Adianez Herrera, Esther Gonzales, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres, Aleman Napoles, and Alisbex Galvon Herrera were involved in a crime ring. They are accused of stealing Swarovski products from UPS, causing the company to lose approximately $12,000 in merchandise, with the cost potentially being much higher.

During their Tuesday appearances in Jefferson District Court, six of the suspects were given $10,000 cash bonds.

As the only suspect also charged with tampering with physical evidence, Gonzalez was given a bond of $20,000 cash.

