COVID cases in Louisville reach peak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has described the metro Louisville area as experiencing a “tsunami” of new COVID infections; according to Metro Public Health and Wellness, Louisville recorded more than 28,000 new COVID cases in the first 14 days of this year.

The city has reported 16,000 new cases in the last seven days, which is concerning, according to health experts. The metro Louisville area has a positivity rate of 34%.

Fischer said Tuesday he believes that Louisville is at the end of its caseload, and that the number of cases will decrease soon.

In contrast to an increase in the number of cases, the death toll has not increased, and vaccination rates have risen.

In the first week of operation, over 5,600 COVID-19 tests were performed at the Churchill Downs mass testing facility. According to Fischer, the average wait time is about 25 minutes.

There is no doubt that two years into the pandemic, it has had an impact on many people’s mental health, leading to depression, anxiety, and a sense of hopelessness. Those who are feeling this way should know they are not alone and that there are resources available to assist them.

“We certainly know that with trauma if people are able to talk about the trauma in their own way, pace, time, the long term prognosis is much better than if we aren’t talking about it at all,” Dr. Stephen Taylor of UofL Health Peace Hospital said.

Taylor advised talking to friends and family, as well as reaching out to available resources for those who are feeling down.

Mental Health Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1+(800) 273-8255

Seven Counties Crisis Lines 24/7 ADULT CRISIS LINE: (502) 589-4313 24/7 CHILD CRISIS LINE: (502) 589-8070

NAMI Helpline: (502) 589-4313 or 1+(800) 221-0446

UofL Peace Hospital: (502) 451-3333

The Trevor Project: 1+(866) 488-7386

TRANS lifeline: 1+(877) 565-8860

Veterans Crisis Line: 1+(800) 273-8255 - press 1

To view the Jefferson County COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

