FORECAST: Rain to snow on Wednesday, Alert Days declared

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALERT DAYS:

  • WEDNESDAY EVENING 1/19/22
  • THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain arrives Wednesday around sunrise
  • Rain changes to snow Wednesday around and after sunset
  • Road conditions deteriorate Wednesday night into Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight ahead of our next weather maker. We’re expecting lows mainly above freezing in WAVE Country overnight with a constant light breeze.

Rain arrives around sunrise Wednesday morning and continues moving through during the day, becoming moderately heavy at times as highs reach into the 40s. Rain will change to snow from north to south Wednesday evening near sunset.

Wednesday night is a WAVE News Alert Day as snow moves through areas along and south of the Ohio River, slickening up roads as temperatures crash into the 20s.

Snow totals will be 1-2″ in Louisville, 2-4″ in Central Kentucky, and less than 1″ in Southern IN.

Even though the snow will be long gone by 4 a.m. Thursday, we’ll still have treacherous roads in many spots across Kentucky and Southern Indiana all through Thursday. Highs in the 20s will be accompanied by wind chills in the teens during the day.

We’ll stay cold for the rest of the week with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s to near 30. By the weekend we’ll see a slight bump in temperature into the lower to middle 30s. Small snow shower chances are with us early next week, but so far northing significant is in play just yet. Get used to the cold!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

